-$0.02 EPS Expected for Salem Media Group Inc (SALM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) will report ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Salem Media Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is ($0.08). Salem Media Group posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Salem Media Group will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Salem Media Group.

Get Salem Media Group alerts:

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). Salem Media Group had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $67.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.50 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Salem Media Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Singular Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Salem Media Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Salem Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Salem Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Salem Media Group in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Salem Media Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Shares of SALM traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.05. 59,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,520. Salem Media Group has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $53.68 million, a PE ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.68%. Salem Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 288.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Salem Media Group by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 408,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 146,564 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Salem Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Salem Media Group by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 14,723 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Salem Media Group by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 13,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Salem Media Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 387,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 6,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, and music programming to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Salem Media Group (SALM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.