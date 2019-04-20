$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Everi Holdings Inc (EVRI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) to post $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Everi’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Everi posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Everi will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Everi.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The credit services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $119.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.37 million. Everi had a net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.27%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EVRI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Everi has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.30.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVRI. Moab Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Everi by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,019,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,631 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Everi by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,929,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,534,000 after purchasing an additional 881,373 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Everi by 1,366.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 797,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 743,386 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Everi by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,237,299 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,686,000 after purchasing an additional 621,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 796.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 332,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 295,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Everi stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.27. 1,619,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,940. The stock has a market cap of $722.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.70, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.89. Everi has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $10.69.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

