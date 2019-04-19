Zoo Digital Group (ZOO) Stock Price Down 10%

Zoo Digital Group plc (LON:ZOO)’s share price was down 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 49.29 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 49.50 ($0.65). Approximately 731,163 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 384,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55 ($0.72).

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Zoo Digital Group in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.37, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.24 million and a PE ratio of -6.67.

In related news, insider Stuart Green bought 1,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.67) per share, for a total transaction of £910.35 ($1,189.53). Also, insider Phillip Blundell bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.85) per share, with a total value of £16,250 ($21,233.50).

Zoo Digital Group Company Profile (LON:ZOO)

ZOO Digital Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions to simplify the management of global distribution operations for creative organizations in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates through three segments: Localisation, Digital Packaging, and Software Licensing.

