Zippie (ZIPT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $787.00

Zippie (CURRENCY:ZIPT) traded up 16.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 19th. Over the last week, Zippie has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar. Zippie has a total market capitalization of $856,819.00 and approximately $787.00 worth of Zippie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zippie token can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network, YoBit and CoinBene.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006278 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00457893 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019028 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002191 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.41 or 0.01124958 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00209908 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00007169 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00001591 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Zippie Token Profile

Zippie launched on March 29th, 2018. Zippie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,196,892 tokens. Zippie’s official website is zippie.org . Zippie’s official Twitter account is @zippiehq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zippie is /r/Zippie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zippie

Zippie can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit, Bancor Network and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zippie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zippie should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zippie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

