Zeitcoin (ZEIT) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Zeitcoin (CURRENCY:ZEIT) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. Zeitcoin has a total market capitalization of $274,363.00 and $78.00 worth of Zeitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange, Novaexchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Zeitcoin has traded 36.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zeitcoin alerts:

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00001031 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Zeitcoin

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2014. Zeitcoin’s total supply is 36,971,231,183 coins. The Reddit community for Zeitcoin is /r/ZEITCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeitcoin’s official Twitter account is @Zeitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zeitcoin is www.zeit-coin.net . The official message board for Zeitcoin is www.cryptopia.co.nz/Forum/Thread/1336

Zeitcoin Coin Trading

Zeitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Novaexchange, SouthXchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zeitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.