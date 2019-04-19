Zacks: Vicor Corp (VICR) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $36.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Vicor an industry rank of 191 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VICR. Northland Securities began coverage on Vicor in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Vicor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VICR traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $31.36. 122,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,038. Vicor has a 12 month low of $28.75 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 0.49.

In related news, Director Samuel J. Anderson sold 9,092 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $281,397.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,223 shares in the company, valued at $471,151.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vicor by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vicor by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Institutional investors own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

About Vicor

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components and complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. It operates through the following segments: Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, Picor, and Corporate. The Brick Business Unit provides modular power converters and configurable products.

