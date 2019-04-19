Zacks: Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (UTI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.
Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $5.10 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.17) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Universal Technical Institute an industry rank of 91 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UTI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.
Shares of UTI stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.50. The stock had a trading volume of 11,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,989. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Universal Technical Institute has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The stock has a market cap of $86.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.65.
Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.25). Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $83.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Universal Technical Institute
Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.
