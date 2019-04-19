Zacks: Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (UTI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $5.10 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.17) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Universal Technical Institute an industry rank of 91 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UTI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 519,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 17,878 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 163.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 143,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 89,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 22NW LP raised its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. 22NW LP now owns 2,249,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTI stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.50. The stock had a trading volume of 11,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,989. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Universal Technical Institute has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The stock has a market cap of $86.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.65.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.25). Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $83.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

