Zacks: Presbia PLC (LENS) Given $10.00 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Presbia PLC (NASDAQ:LENS) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $10.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Presbia an industry rank of 84 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Shares of LENS remained flat at $$0.55 during midday trading on Friday. 15,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,408. Presbia has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $5.50.

Presbia PLC, an ophthalmic device company, develops and markets optical lens implants for treating presbyopia. The company provides the refractive lens for patient surgeries, as well as accessories for procedures. It primarily operates in South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Italy, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and Germany.

