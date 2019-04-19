Zacks: Montage Resources Corp (MR) Given $26.17 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Montage Resources Corp (NYSE:MR) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the four analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $26.17 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Montage Resources an industry rank of 90 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Montage Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Montage Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Montage Resources stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Montage Resources Corp (NYSE:MR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Shares of MR opened at $13.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.64 million, a P/E ratio of -22.13 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Montage Resources has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $29.40.

About Montage Resources

Montage Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. As of December 31, 2018, it had an acreage position comprising approximately 241,000 net acres in Ohio and Pennsylvania; and had estimated proved reserves of 1,864.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent.

