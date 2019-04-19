Zacks Investment Research Upgrades WSFS Financial (WSFS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WSFS Financial Corporation is a thrift holding company. WSFS provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial and consumer lending services, as well as cash management services funding these activities primarily with retail deposits and borrowings. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Stephens set a $51.00 target price on shares of WSFS Financial and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a buy rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.67.

NASDAQ:WSFS traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $42.05. The stock had a trading volume of 189,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.12. WSFS Financial has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $57.70.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $102.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.34 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 14.60%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 14,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $645,361.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,987,329.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSFS. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 470.4% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 686,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,017,000 after acquiring an additional 565,969 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,562,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,318,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,158,000 after acquiring an additional 255,296 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,674,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,341,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,757,000 after acquiring an additional 191,758 shares during the period. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

