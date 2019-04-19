Zacks Investment Research Lowers Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP) to Sell

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Martin Midstream is a limited partnership which stores and transports hydrocarbon products and specialty chemicals, primarily in the Gulf Coast. It runs a marine transportation business, mostly barges and tugs, and operates storage tanks. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on MMLP. BidaskClub upgraded Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

MMLP opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.85 million, a PE ratio of -53.26 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Martin Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $16.20.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 64,590 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 124.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,162 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 14 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

