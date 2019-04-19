Zacks Investment Research Lowers HubSpot (HUBS) to Hold

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HubSpot provides inbound marketing and sales application over the cloud. The company is benefiting from an expanding international footprint. Robust performance of Hubspot One and Hubspot CRM tools is a positive. We believe portfolio expansion and collaborations bode well. HubSpot’s product portfolio is gaining from integration with Shopify & Facebook, which leverage AI. Moreover, integration of its various in house offerings is likely to improve subscription levels going ahead, consequently bolstering the top line. Notably, HubSpot stock has outperformed the industry in the past year. Estimates have been stable lately ahead of the company’s Q1 earnings release. Moreover, HubSpot has positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters. However, it is to be noted that adverse foreign exchange rate volatility impact is limiting calculated billings growth. Further, mounting operating losses remains a concern.”

HUBS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on HubSpot from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on HubSpot to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Friday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.69.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $160.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.89 and a beta of 1.90. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $101.45 and a 1-year high of $180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $144.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.48 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 12.44%. HubSpot’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.73, for a total value of $4,218,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 777,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,169,014.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dharmesh Shah sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.53, for a total value of $4,662,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,545,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,312,996.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,895 shares of company stock valued at $14,671,594 over the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Ffcm LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

