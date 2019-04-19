Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Newmark Group (NMRK) to Sell

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Newmark Group, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate advisory firm. The Company offers services and products which includes investment sales, debt and structured finance and loan sales, agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory and loan servicing. Newmark Group, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NMRK. ValuEngine lowered Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Newmark Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Newmark Group stock opened at $8.38 on Wednesday. Newmark Group has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.13.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 47.34% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $631.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.66 million. Newmark Group’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Newmark Group will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 921,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,314,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Newmark Group during the third quarter valued at $1,602,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newmark Group during the third quarter valued at $184,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newmark Group during the third quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 99.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 624,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,992,000 after buying an additional 312,214 shares during the period. 56.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

