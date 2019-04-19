Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Manulife Financial (MFC) to Hold

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Manulife have outperformed the industry year to date. The company continues to witness new business volumes, particularly in Asia and positive net flows in its wealth and asset management businesses. New business value should continue to benefit from Asia, United States and Canada operations. It is focused on optimizing its portfolio with an objective to release $5 billion in capital by 2022. It is also targeting an expense efficiency ratio of less than 50% or $1 billion in expense savings by 2022 and targets core EPS growth in the range of 10% to 12% over the medium term and return on equity of 13%. However, high debt level inducing higher interest expense concern.”

Several other brokerages have also commented on MFC. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

Manulife Financial stock opened at $18.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $19.63.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 13.51%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.7% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 38,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 41.7% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.4% during the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 441,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,469,000 after acquiring an additional 22,465 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the first quarter worth about $373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

