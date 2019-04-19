Zacks Investment Research Downgrades FirstEnergy (FE) to Hold

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shares of FirstEnergy have outperformed the industry in the past 12 months. Currently, the company is reporting as a fully-regulated utility firm. The company’s modernization drive and ambitious 'Energizing the Future' plan is progressing well and is aimed at upgrading the transmission capabilities. FirstEnergy's transformational investment will strengthen the balance sheet by lowering existing debts. However, the risks of unplanned outages, high debt-capital ratio and stringent regulatory norms are headwinds. Any delay in the completion of the ongoing capital project will hurt operations and profitability, going forward.”

FE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.86.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $40.50 on Wednesday. FirstEnergy has a 1-year low of $32.92 and a 1-year high of $42.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Leila L. Vespoli sold 24,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,452.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its position in FirstEnergy by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in FirstEnergy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in FirstEnergy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 70,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in FirstEnergy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 25,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in FirstEnergy by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

