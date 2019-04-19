Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BBVA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.75.

Shares of NYSE:BBVA opened at $6.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.95. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1 year low of $4.99 and a 1 year high of $8.18.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 7.66%. Analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.1821 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 6.02%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.95%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBVA. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 123.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,791 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. WealthTrust Arizona LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 9,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

