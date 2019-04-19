Zacks: Dawson Geophysical Co (DWSN) Given $5.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Dawson Geophysical Co (NASDAQ:DWSN) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $5.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.25) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Dawson Geophysical an industry rank of 84 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dawson Geophysical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st.

NASDAQ:DWSN traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.73. 145,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,657. The company has a market capitalization of $65.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.01. Dawson Geophysical has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $27.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.20 million. Dawson Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 18.79% and a negative net margin of 15.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dawson Geophysical will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James W. Thomas bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $40,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,400 shares in the company, valued at $185,328. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Dawson Geophysical by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 930,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after buying an additional 39,776 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Dawson Geophysical by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 930,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after acquiring an additional 39,776 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Dawson Geophysical by 49.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Dawson Geophysical by 288.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 26,951 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Dawson Geophysical by 22.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 44,617 shares during the period. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dawson Geophysical

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

