Zacks: Brokerages Expect Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO) to Announce $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Steven Madden posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Steven Madden.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $410.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHOO shares. BidaskClub raised Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. ValuEngine raised Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Steven Madden from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Steven Madden to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.73.

SHOO stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.52. 465,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,212. Steven Madden has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $39.30. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Steven Madden by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,790,955 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $356,795,000 after buying an additional 3,933,542 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,764,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,600,261 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,591 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,637,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,120,538 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $94,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,757 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Report, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, FREEBIRD by Steven, Stevies, B Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Avec Les Filles brands, as well as private label footwear.

