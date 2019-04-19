Zacks: Brokerages Expect NanoString Technologies Inc (NSTG) to Post -$0.65 EPS

Analysts predict that NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) will report earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.67) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.63). NanoString Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.75) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full year earnings of ($2.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($2.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($1.78). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NanoString Technologies.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.18). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 252.59% and a negative net margin of 72.52%. The company had revenue of $30.03 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NSTG shares. BidaskClub cut shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.80.

In other news, major shareholder Lifesciences Ii L.P. Clarus sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $43,240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider R Bradley Gray sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total value of $445,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,088,141 shares of company stock worth $43,896,351 over the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in NanoString Technologies by 142.7% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 26,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 15,614 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,872,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NanoString Technologies by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 334,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 34,717 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 353,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,241,000 after buying an additional 119,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NSTG traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,531. NanoString Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.97 and a fifty-two week high of $31.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $737.03 million, a PE ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.30.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products. It offers analysis solutions, gene expression panels, protein assays, DNA Assaya, miRNA assays, vantage 3D assays, custom solutions, sample prep and nCounter consumables, and nDesign gateway.

