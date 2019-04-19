Zacks: Brokerages Expect Matrix Service Co (MTRX) to Announce $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) will report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Matrix Service’s earnings. Matrix Service posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 280%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matrix Service will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Matrix Service.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $340.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.23 million. Matrix Service had a positive return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Matrix Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matrix Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Matrix Service in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

NASDAQ:MTRX traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.71. 81,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,229. The firm has a market cap of $527.91 million, a P/E ratio of 131.40 and a beta of 1.09. Matrix Service has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $25.75.

In other Matrix Service news, VP Rick J. Bennett sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $48,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,141. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alan R. Updyke sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $64,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,104 shares of company stock valued at $213,622 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 363,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,956,000 after acquiring an additional 11,474 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Matrix Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,281,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Matrix Service by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,992,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,422,000 after acquiring an additional 45,125 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Matrix Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Matrix Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $475,000. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

