Zacks: Brokerages Expect Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.28 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) will report $1.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.24 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.31 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation posted sales of $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full-year sales of $5.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.41 billion to $5.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.17 billion to $6.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Knight-Swift Transportation.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KNX shares. TheStreet raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.17.

KNX stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $34.72. 2,501,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,134,377. Knight-Swift Transportation has a twelve month low of $23.27 and a twelve month high of $44.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 9.38%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, insider Kevin P. Knight sold 145,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $4,859,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 180,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $5,984,610.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 336,828 shares of company stock valued at $11,196,519 over the last 90 days. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter valued at about $5,596,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 22.1% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 806,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,365,000 after purchasing an additional 146,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

