Zacks: Brokerages Expect aTyr Pharma Inc (LIFE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for aTyr Pharma’s earnings. aTyr Pharma reported earnings per share of ($0.36) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.99) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for aTyr Pharma.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01.

LIFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. aTyr Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.01.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in aTyr Pharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) by 107.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,107,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573,164 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.71% of aTyr Pharma worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 30.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIFE traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.55. 50,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,652. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.45. aTyr Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $2.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and lung disease in the United States. The company's therapeutic candidate pipeline that includes ATYR1923 candidate, an agonist of the Resokine pathway that is in Phase I clinical trial designed to temper immune engagement in interstitial lung diseases; and ORCA program, a preclinical research stage program that targets immuno-oncology pathway using antibodies to enhance the immune response in tumor settings.

