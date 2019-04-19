Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) to Post $1.13 EPS

Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) will report earnings per share of $1.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10. Texas Instruments posted earnings per share of $1.21 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full-year earnings of $5.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $6.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Texas Instruments.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 53.05% and a net margin of 35.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Longbow Research lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.20 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.76.

In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 90,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $9,187,759.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad Bahai sold 26,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $2,797,411.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,113,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 256,061 shares of company stock valued at $26,536,471. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 10,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 18,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.51. 4,066,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,619,411. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.17. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $87.70 and a 52-week high of $118.48.

Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

