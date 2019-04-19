Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) to Announce $2.91 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) will report earnings of $2.91 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Snap-on’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.84 to $2.95. Snap-on reported earnings per share of $2.79 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 18th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Snap-on.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.11. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $921.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $186.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.83.

In related news, VP Iain Boyd sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total transaction of $4,207,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,044.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas L. Kassouf sold 18,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.24, for a total transaction of $3,008,254.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,060.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,327 shares of company stock valued at $9,123,183. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 617,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,394,000 after acquiring an additional 15,079 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter worth about $384,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter worth about $447,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 59.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 36.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 198,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,371,000 after acquiring an additional 53,086 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Snap-on stock traded up $10.23 on Thursday, reaching $168.07. 2,366,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,830. Snap-on has a one year low of $135.29 and a one year high of $189.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

