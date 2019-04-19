Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Saul Centers Inc (BFS) to Post $0.81 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) will report $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. Saul Centers reported earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full-year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Saul Centers.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 31st.

BFS traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $52.86. 26,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,691. Saul Centers has a fifty-two week low of $45.49 and a fifty-two week high of $60.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.17%.

In other Saul Centers news, Director Mark Sullivan III sold 2,500 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 198,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,137,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 58,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 15,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,947,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,075,000 after buying an additional 53,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 166,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,318,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.68% of the company’s stock.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 49 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

