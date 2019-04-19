Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Saratoga Investment Corp (SAR) to Announce $0.58 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) will report earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Saratoga Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.60. Saratoga Investment posted earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Saratoga Investment.

SAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point downgraded Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, National Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Saratoga Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

SAR stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.29. The company had a trading volume of 37,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,727. The company has a market cap of $183.15 million, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.63. Saratoga Investment has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $28.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is presently 95.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Saratoga Investment by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Saratoga Investment by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Saratoga Investment by 5.6% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. 15.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of financing solutions. Its portfolio includes investments in leveraged loans issued by middle market companies. The company was founded on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

