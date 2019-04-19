Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PRGX Global Inc (PRGX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.86 Million

Brokerages predict that PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) will post sales of $38.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PRGX Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $39.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $38.71 million. PRGX Global posted sales of $36.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PRGX Global will report full-year sales of $186.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $186.00 million to $186.54 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $202.80 million, with estimates ranging from $200.00 million to $205.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PRGX Global.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. PRGX Global had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $49.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.44 million.

PRGX has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of PRGX Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PRGX Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. B. Riley set a $12.00 price target on shares of PRGX Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PRGX Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PRGX Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

In other news, Director Matthew A. Drapkin purchased 21,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.44 per share, for a total transaction of $179,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in PRGX Global by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in PRGX Global by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 9,262 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in PRGX Global by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 20,582 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in PRGX Global by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 9,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PRGX Global by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 240,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 11,833 shares during the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRGX stock opened at $7.63 on Friday. PRGX Global has a 12 month low of $7.17 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The firm has a market cap of $176.02 million, a PE ratio of 54.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

About PRGX Global

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. Its recovery audit services are based on the mining of clients' purchasing-related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers.

