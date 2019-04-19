Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) to announce sales of $1.02 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Noble Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.12 billion and the lowest is $960.00 million. Noble Energy posted sales of $1.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Noble Energy will report full year sales of $4.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $4.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $7.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Noble Energy.

Get Noble Energy alerts:

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Noble Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NBL shares. ValuEngine raised Noble Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho raised Noble Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stephens set a $35.00 price objective on Noble Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Imperial Capital set a $39.00 price objective on Noble Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a $34.00 price objective on Noble Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.92.

NYSE:NBL traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.11. 4,804,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,109,175. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Noble Energy has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $37.76.

In other Noble Energy news, Director James E. Craddock sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $212,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kenneth M. Fisher sold 16,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $379,149.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 215,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,940,898.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Noble Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,305,959 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $134,301,000 after purchasing an additional 40,955 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Noble Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 525,050 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $16,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Noble Energy by 244.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 30,449 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 21,614 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in Noble Energy by 208.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 28,191 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 19,050 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Noble Energy by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 32,082 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 9,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. It owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins. It principal projects are primarily located in the US unconventional basins and various global offshore conventional basins.

Read More: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Noble Energy (NBL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.