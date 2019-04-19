Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Insmed Incorporated (INSM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.94 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) will report earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Insmed’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.83) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.17). Insmed reported earnings of ($0.86) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insmed will report full-year earnings of ($3.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.61) to ($3.17). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($1.81). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Insmed.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 million.

INSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Insmed in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised Insmed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In other Insmed news, Director Donald J. Hayden, Jr. sold 6,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $207,375.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,254.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alfred Altomari sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,942 shares in the company, valued at $923,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,686 shares of company stock worth $1,079,517 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSM. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 42.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 18,388 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the third quarter worth $4,396,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 91.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 506,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,240,000 after acquiring an additional 241,921 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the third quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the third quarter worth $13,129,000.

Shares of NASDAQ INSM traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.84. 838,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.51. Insmed has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $33.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 3.03.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

