Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (CSOD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $135.31 Million

Brokerages forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) will report sales of $135.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cornerstone OnDemand’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $135.10 million and the highest is $135.51 million. Cornerstone OnDemand posted sales of $133.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand will report full year sales of $563.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $561.30 million to $566.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $634.22 million, with estimates ranging from $626.34 million to $642.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cornerstone OnDemand.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $138.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.91 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 6.29% and a negative return on equity of 28.62%. Cornerstone OnDemand’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.

CSOD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Sunday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Friday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

Shares of CSOD stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.32. The company had a trading volume of 337,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,500. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.48 and a beta of 1.14. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 52 week low of $41.97 and a 52 week high of $60.19.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, insider Mark Goldin sold 6,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $404,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total transaction of $1,141,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,437,034 shares in the company, valued at $132,428,427.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,927 shares of company stock worth $8,341,896 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 245.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

