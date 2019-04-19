Zacks: Applied DNA Sciences Inc (APDN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned Applied DNA Sciences an industry rank of 154 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st.

NASDAQ:APDN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.57. 120,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,029. Applied DNA Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 458.79% and a negative net margin of 283.98%. The business had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder William W. Montgomery acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.44 per share, with a total value of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,030,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,596. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 21.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Applied DNA Sciences stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN) by 99.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,163 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp owned about 0.73% of Applied DNA Sciences worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets plat based or other DNA technology solution in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that are ingredients used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNature T molecular tags, which are tagging and authentication systems for use in brand protection efforts and raw material source compliance programs; and fiberTyping, a test of native cotton fiber DNA.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied DNA Sciences (APDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.