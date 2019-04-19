Zacks: Analysts Expect Sogou Inc (SOGO) to Announce $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Sogou Inc (NYSE:SOGO) will announce earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sogou’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Sogou reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 80%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sogou will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.26. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sogou.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Sogou had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $297.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.96 million. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on SOGO. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sogou from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sogou from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Sogou from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sogou in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.60 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sogou from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.87 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.98.

Shares of SOGO traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,336. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.48. Sogou has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $15.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Sogou during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sogou during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sogou during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Sogou by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sogou in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for mobile and PC MAUs. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

