Zacks: Analysts Expect Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI) to Announce $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $393.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

OLLI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (down from $98.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $82.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.40.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.77. 734,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,252. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $59.72 and a 1-year high of $97.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99.

In other news, CEO Mark L. Butler sold 95,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total value of $7,673,675.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,528,742 shares in the company, valued at $203,538,443.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Omar Segura sold 63,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total value of $5,073,438.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,685,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 318,288 shares of company stock valued at $25,884,568. 20.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 914,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,861,000 after acquiring an additional 34,762 shares during the last quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP now owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

