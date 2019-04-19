Zacks: Analysts Expect Office Depot Inc (ODP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.76 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) will announce sales of $2.76 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Office Depot’s earnings. Office Depot posted sales of $2.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Office Depot will report full year sales of $10.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.91 billion to $10.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $10.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.86 billion to $11.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Office Depot.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Office Depot had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

ODP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Office Depot from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Office Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Office Depot in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.92.

NASDAQ:ODP opened at $2.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.71. Office Depot has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $3.82.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in Office Depot by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 253,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 107,750 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Office Depot by 144.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 25,152 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Office Depot in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Office Depot by 2,609.0% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 35,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 34,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Office Depot by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,947,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after acquiring an additional 539,261 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Office Depot, Inc provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom.

