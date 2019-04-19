Zacks: Analysts Expect Miragen Therapeutics Inc (MGEN) to Post -$0.35 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN) will report ($0.35) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Miragen Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.38). Miragen Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 94.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Miragen Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($0.93). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($0.77). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Miragen Therapeutics.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 million. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 51.82% and a negative net margin of 389.97%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Miragen Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGEN. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $517,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Miragen Therapeutics by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,411,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 19,277 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Miragen Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,009,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Miragen Therapeutics by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Venture Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Miragen Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,522,000. Institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MGEN traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.73. 170,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,078. The company has a current ratio of 9.71, a quick ratio of 9.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.21. Miragen Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $7.94.

Miragen Therapeutics Company Profile

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, ocular, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells for the treatment of heart failure, as well as surgical incisions in high risk populations, severe lacerations, and severe burns in the United States and Japan.

