Zacks: Analysts Expect Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NSIT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.71 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) will report $1.71 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.72 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.68 billion. Insight Enterprises posted sales of $1.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full-year sales of $7.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.33 billion to $7.36 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.50 billion to $7.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The software maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Shares of NSIT opened at $57.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.17. Insight Enterprises has a 1 year low of $34.26 and a 1 year high of $59.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,933,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 476,607 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,421,000 after purchasing an additional 21,729 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,557,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 212,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 85,509 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and service solutions for small and medium sized firms, enterprises, governments, schools, and health care organizations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains its products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and provides infrastructure management solutions.

