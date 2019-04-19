Zacks: Analysts Expect FTS International Inc (FTSI) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for FTS International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.13. FTS International reported earnings of $5.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 98.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FTS International will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $1.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $2.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FTS International.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.15 million. FTS International had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 933.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.

FTSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTS International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America raised shares of FTS International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FTS International in a report on Sunday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of FTS International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.85.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in FTS International by 482.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 727,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after purchasing an additional 602,703 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in FTS International by 17.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,544,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000,000 after purchasing an additional 379,696 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FTS International by 17.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,544,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000,000 after purchasing an additional 379,696 shares during the last quarter. DW Partners LP lifted its holdings in FTS International by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. DW Partners LP now owns 653,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 369,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FTS International during the third quarter valued at about $3,062,000. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTSI stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.36. 541,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,883. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. FTS International has a 52 week low of $5.96 and a 52 week high of $22.60.

FTS International Company Profile

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

