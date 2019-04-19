Zacks: Analysts Expect Flagstar Bancorp Inc (FBC) to Announce $0.62 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) will announce $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.69. Flagstar Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. The company had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.82 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 16.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FBC. Zacks Investment Research raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,230 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 210,196 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,549,000 after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,115 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,319,000 after acquiring an additional 28,202 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $7,393,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 166,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,390,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FBC opened at $35.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.20. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $38.00.

Flagstar Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the savings and loans company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

