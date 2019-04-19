Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR) to Announce $0.57 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.54. Inter Parfums reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Inter Parfums.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $177.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.80 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS.

IPAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Inter Parfums from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inter Parfums has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 567 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $44,804.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 15,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,271 in the last ninety days. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 44.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,589,000 after acquiring an additional 36,132 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 10.3% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 735,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,214,000 after acquiring an additional 15,055 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inter Parfums stock opened at $74.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.92. Inter Parfums has a 12 month low of $45.25 and a 12 month high of $80.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is currently 64.33%.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

