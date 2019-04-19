Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ASGN Inc (ASGN) to Post $0.96 EPS

Analysts expect ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) to report $0.96 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for ASGN’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.94. ASGN reported earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ASGN will report full year earnings of $4.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $4.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ASGN.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $929.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.80 million. ASGN had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASGN. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on ASGN in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.57 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of ASGN in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ASGN in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ASGN from $78.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.57.

In related news, Director William E. Brock sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $91,345.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,902.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASGN. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 38.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 6.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 787,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,155,000 after buying an additional 50,985 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ASGN in the third quarter worth about $274,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of ASGN in the third quarter worth about $770,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ASGN in the third quarter worth about $255,000. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASGN opened at $68.57 on Tuesday. ASGN has a 12 month low of $51.05 and a 12 month high of $94.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

