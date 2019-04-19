Zacks: Analysts Anticipate 2U Inc (TWOU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $121.83 Million

Analysts expect that 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) will announce sales of $121.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for 2U’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $121.74 million to $122.07 million. 2U posted sales of $92.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that 2U will report full-year sales of $548.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $547.52 million to $548.77 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $721.49 million, with estimates ranging from $716.21 million to $730.52 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow 2U.

Get 2U alerts:

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $115.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.90 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on 2U from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of 2U in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on 2U from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on 2U from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on 2U to $88.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in 2U during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in 2U during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in 2U by 352.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in 2U during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in 2U by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU traded down $1.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.45. The company had a trading volume of 815,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,975. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.95 and a beta of 0.74. 2U has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $98.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a current ratio of 7.62.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 2U (TWOU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.