Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) CFO David W. Gibbs Sells 1,537 Shares

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CFO David W. Gibbs sold 1,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.49, for a total transaction of $155,990.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,438.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $103.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.55. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.09 and a fifty-two week high of $103.43.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 27.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,595,217 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,985,033,000 after acquiring an additional 496,648 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 6,899.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,916,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,832,264 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 5.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,459,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $496,295,000 after acquiring an additional 264,177 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,931,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $361,380,000 after acquiring an additional 78,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,883,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $356,348,000 after acquiring an additional 260,681 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on YUM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.21.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

