Yext Inc (YEXT) Insider Tom Christopher Dixon Sells 2,091 Shares

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) insider Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $44,998.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tom Christopher Dixon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Yext alerts:

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $109,300.00.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $106,600.00.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $110,800.00.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $110,350.00.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $96,800.00.

On Tuesday, February 26th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $89,600.00.

On Tuesday, February 12th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $91,100.00.

On Tuesday, February 5th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $85,400.00.

On Tuesday, January 29th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $72,800.00.

On Tuesday, January 22nd, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $71,600.00.

Shares of NYSE YEXT opened at $20.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -26.70 and a beta of 0.94. Yext Inc has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $27.19.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $63.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.77 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 101.77% and a negative net margin of 34.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Yext Inc will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Yext by 4,800.0% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yext during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Spence Asset Management increased its stake in Yext by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 232,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 8,898 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Yext by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,495,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,202,000 after acquiring an additional 470,621 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Yext by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 992,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,743,000 after acquiring an additional 34,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Yext from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Yext in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yext currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.13.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Yext Inc (YEXT) Insider Tom Christopher Dixon Sells 2,091 Shares” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/19/yext-inc-yext-insider-tom-christopher-dixon-sells-2091-shares.html.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.