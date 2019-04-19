Yamana Gold (YRI) Price Target Lowered to C$4.50 at Eight Capital

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) had its price target lowered by Eight Capital from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. CSFB reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$5.50 to C$4.25 in a research report on Tuesday.

YRI opened at C$2.98 on Tuesday. Yamana Gold has a 1-year low of C$2.66 and a 1-year high of C$4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.71, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion and a PE ratio of -9.93.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$638.95 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.150000009118542 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.007 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.67%.

In related news, Senior Officer Richard Campbell sold 12,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.68, for a total value of C$47,015.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$205,281.44. Also, Director Peter Marrone bought 100,000 shares of Yamana Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.07 per share, with a total value of C$307,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,916,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,891,034.73. Insiders sold 17,323 shares of company stock valued at $61,819 over the last three months.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

