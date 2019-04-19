XTRABYTES Price Reaches $0.0101 on Major Exchanges (XBY)

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. XTRABYTES has a market capitalization of $4.32 million and $961.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, XTRABYTES has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One XTRABYTES coin can now be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000190 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and C-CEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006263 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00455771 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019011 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002191 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.09 or 0.01116484 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00025755 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00210100 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00024654 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00007090 BTC.

XTRABYTES Coin Profile

XTRABYTES (XBY) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 10th, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . XTRABYTES’s official message board is community.xtrabytes.global . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XTRABYTES is www.xtrabytes.global

Buying and Selling XTRABYTES

XTRABYTES can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XTRABYTES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XTRABYTES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

