Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) Position Increased by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $6,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 82,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 22,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

In other news, SVP Judy M. Poferl sold 8,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $500,114.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,855 shares in the company, valued at $494,640.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $4,134,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,957 shares of company stock valued at $5,431,127. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $54.68 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $41.99 and a 52 week high of $57.51.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

