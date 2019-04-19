Wright Medical Group (WMGI) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Wright Medical Group to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Wright Medical Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $35.00 price objective on Wright Medical Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wright Medical Group in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Wright Medical Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wright Medical Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.62.

Wright Medical Group stock opened at $27.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Wright Medical Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.01 and a fifty-two week high of $32.86.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The medical device company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $238.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.86 million. Wright Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wright Medical Group will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Lance A. Berry sold 6,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $206,652.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin C. Oboyle sold 32,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $983,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,582 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,258. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Wright Medical Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 20,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Wright Medical Group in the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wright Medical Group in the 1st quarter worth $654,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wright Medical Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,323,373 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,022,000 after buying an additional 96,357 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wright Medical Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,834,000.

About Wright Medical Group

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

