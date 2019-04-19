Workspace Group plc (WKP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,036 ($13.54).
Several brokerages recently commented on WKP. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Workspace Group to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 900 ($11.76) in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “sector performer” rating and a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective for the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Friday, January 11th.
WKP stock traded up GBX 7.50 ($0.10) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 969.50 ($12.67). The stock had a trading volume of 161,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,295. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.04. Workspace Group has a 52 week low of GBX 778 ($10.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,176 ($15.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.24, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.
