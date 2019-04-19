Workspace Group plc (WKP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,036 ($13.54).

Several brokerages recently commented on WKP. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Workspace Group to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 900 ($11.76) in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “sector performer” rating and a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective for the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Friday, January 11th.

Get Workspace Group alerts:

WKP stock traded up GBX 7.50 ($0.10) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 969.50 ($12.67). The stock had a trading volume of 161,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,295. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.04. Workspace Group has a 52 week low of GBX 778 ($10.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,176 ($15.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.24, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all  we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.

Featured Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.