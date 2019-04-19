Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (WWD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at William Blair

Investment analysts at William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WWD. Zacks Investment Research raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Wood & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.40.

Shares of WWD stock opened at $101.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 52-week low of $68.40 and a 52-week high of $101.24.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $652.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.12 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Woodward, Inc.Common Stock news, insider Thomas A. Gendron sold 24,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.48, for a total transaction of $2,268,464.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 234,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,192,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,328,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 278,310 shares of company stock valued at $25,887,325 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWD. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 437.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 564.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

