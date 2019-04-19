Woman sues over melon

An Indiana-based company that issued a recall to get melon products is being sued by A Kentucky woman.
Fifty-year-old Tammy France of Louisville alleges which she spent a week hospitalized with salmonella poisoning after eating pre-cut melon made by Caito Foods. She purchased the fruit in late March.
Her suit was filed Monday from Indianapolis-based Caito Foods LLC along with Cincinnati-based The Kroger Co..
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states Caito’s remembered fruit has been connected to 93 salmonella cases in several states.