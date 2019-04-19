Woman sues over melon

An Indiana-based company that issued a recall to get melon products is being sued by A Kentucky woman.

Fifty-year-old Tammy France of Louisville alleges which she spent a week hospitalized with salmonella poisoning after eating pre-cut melon made by Caito Foods. She purchased the fruit in late March.

Get alerts:

Her suit was filed Monday from Indianapolis-based Caito Foods LLC along with Cincinnati-based The Kroger Co..

Caito issued a recall a week for melon products. Messages seeking comment were left for Kroger.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states Caito’s remembered fruit has been connected to 93 salmonella cases in several states.